Chris Porsz: Sisters saying it with flowers

Sisters Rachel Kordula (left) and Sarah Badham (right) were standing in Peterborough city centre holding bunches of flowers when they had their photo taken by Chris in 1978.

Sarah and her brother David were born in Peterborough, but the family later moved to Gloucester, where Rachel was born. They spent many of their school holidays visiting relatives in Peterborough and the picture was taken on one of these occasions.

Sisters Rachel Kordula (left) and Sarah Badham (right) with mum Susan Badham in the reunion pic.

Rachel, who was six in the original photo, still lives in Gloucester. Sarah was 10 in the original picture, and now lives around the corner from Rachel in Gloucester. She said: “We think we must have been buying the flowers for Mother’s Day as our gran lived in Peterborough.”

Sarah added: “It was funny as we were waiting to be picked up after the reunion photo and were standing looking bored in exactly the same pose.”

Their mum, Susan Badham, lives in Gloucester and she joins them on the left of the reunion photo.