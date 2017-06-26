One in five Brits would rather date a pet owner

One in five Brits say they would rather date someone with a pet, according to a new survey.

Almost a third of those polled said they’d much rather smooch a pooch-owner, while a quarter said they’d more likely be feline the love with a cat keeper.

And an incredible 12% said they would dump a lover if they would not let a pet into their lives.

However smaller animals such as rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs were more likely to be a turn off.

The survey of 2,000 people by pet insurance firm AnimalFriends.co.uk found that reptiles and creepy crawlies are the least likely pets to make lovers linger longer.

More than half of those polled (55%) said they would not date someone with a tarantula and 51% would snub a snake owner.

According to Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) the pet population in the UK, from 2015-16, was 57 million - so there’s a fair chance of bumping into a budding beau.

The poll also found that the average British dog owner meets three new people a week while out for a walk and 8% of people have started dating as a result of a chance meeting of pets.

The survey revealed that one in ten canny canine-owning men have used their dog as a wingman to snag potential partners, while a third of pet owners say that their cuddly companion has strengthened their current relationship.

A quarter of women said they would be more likely to date someone with a pet, versus 15% of men.

Despite all that, 10% of respondents said they would be less likely to date someone who owned a pet with the most common reason why being not wanting to deal with their smell or the mess.

Almost half of those said the responsibility of owning a pet was too much to bear while the cost to keep them was a stumbling block for a further 29% of those quizzed.

Westley Pearson, Managing Director of Animalfriends.co.uk, said: “It seems like pets are part of the package when it comes to some relationships, with people willing to throw in the towel on a future fiancé just because they don’t want to own a pet.

“But even when relationships do go sour, know that your pet’s love is unconditional!”

Of those already in a relationship, the survey found that couples often linked up over the shared love of animals and 88% of people who identified as “a dog person” were in a relationship with another dog lover and over two thirds of cat lovers are suitably paired also.