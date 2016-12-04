New parking system at centre

Queensgate Shopping Centre has launched a new contactless car parking system to ease queues at pay machines.

Similar to an Oyster Card, a Q Go card, available from the customer information desk, can be topped up with credits and used by simply presenting the card at the entrance and exit of Queensgate’s car parks.

Designed to remove the need to queue at payment machines, Q Go is free to register and can done so at the customer information desk outside John Lewis or by emailing customerservice@queensgatecm.co.uk. A personalised Q Go card can be created and ready to use on the same day.

Queensgate has been successfully trialing the system for a month and is now ready to roll out Q Go to people in Peterborough.

For more information, visit http://www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/customer-services/q-go.html