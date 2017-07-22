New housing development to be agreed

Funding to bring nearly 200 affordable homes to Peterborough on two large sites is set to be agreed.

The plans would see 104 houses built on Newark Road, with a further 84 on the old John Mansfield school site.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) will meet to agree £4.56m of grant funding to 11 schemes for 253 affordable homes across Cambridgeshire next week.

Councillor John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council and deputy mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “This vital funding would mean that both sites in Peterborough can be 100% affordable housing and their construction can be accelerated. Working in close partnership with Cross Keys Homes around half of the homes would be for affordable rent, including the sites at Newark Road and the former John Mansfield School site, with levels set at 80 per cent of market rent, with the rest being shared ownership properties.”

The housing summit, which will take place on Monday 24 July at South Cambridgeshire Hall will consider how the private and public sector will work together to accelerate and sustain the delivery of the much needed homes in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough as well as identify any potential barriers and discuss solutions.

Mayor for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, James Palmer, who revealed his blueprint for his time in the role earlier this year, said: “Housing is one of the most important elements of my 100 day plan. I wanted to ensure that we hit the ground running with vital provision and funding so that local people can see how seriously we are taking the problems they are facing today.”