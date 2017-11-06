New crossing at busy Peterborough city centre junction

A new crossing will be installed at a busy junction in Peterborough city centre.

The new light controlled toucan crossing will be installed where the Embankment footway and cycleway cross Bishop’s Road adjacent to the Mitchell Close junction.

While the works are taking place, road engineers will also use the time on site to replace the existing street lighting and resurface a significant section of carriageway.

Works will start from Monday (13 Nov) and are expected to continue for approximately four weeks. They will be completed by Peterborough City Council’s service provider Skanska and its sub-contractor PGR Construction.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development at the city council, said: “The existing narrowing feature was installed in the 1990s.

“Although it has no doubt been successful in helping to enforce the weight restrictions on this section of Bishop’s Road, it has led to high levels of congestion at peak times and significant queues of traffic, particularly across the Star Road junction.

“We now feel the time is right to replace this feature with an alternative that is better suited to our current traffic levels. The weight restriction itself will remain in place.

“This will provide a safe place for pedestrians and cyclists to cross this section of Bishop’s Road.”

The works will take place during off-peak weekday day time hours (09:30 to 15:30) to reduce the impact of the road works and associated noise on both traffic levels and homes in close proximity.

Temporary traffic signals will be operation for the majority of the works. Full road closures will be in place between 13-17 November to remove the existing road narrowing width restrictions and 29 November to 1 December to complete carriageway resurfacing. A fully signed diversion route will be put in place via Fengate and Boongate. Access to properties will be maintained at all times.

The cost of the works is £175,000 which will be funded through the city council’s integrated transport capital works programme.