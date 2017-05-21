Mayor says bye to his time in the robes with a burning piano

The Mayor of Peterborough said a dramatic farewell to his year with the robes by setting fire to a piano at a charity party.

But cllr David Sanders was not following in the footsteps of hell-raising rock stars of the past, but taking part in a tradition from the RAF Association at the Mayor’s Farewell Ball.

Mayor's Ball at Holiday Inn. David and CJ Sanders with Keith Sharp and Christine Wilson EMN-170514-085542009

The RAF Association are one of three charities cllr Sanders has supported during his year as Mayor, along with Neurone Disease (MND) and The Salvation Army Good Neighbours Scheme, and thousands of pounds was raised for all three at the spectacular ball.

Cllr Sanders said: “It was a very pleasant surprise to know the event had been a sell out from very early on - we could have had a room with a much bigger capacity.

“There were more than 300 people there, which was fantastic.

“The burning of the piano is an old tradition - it was a bit of fun, but it went down really well.

Mayor's Ball at Holiday Inn. Guests at the event EMN-170514-085558009

“It was a great way to sign off and bow out after my year - I couldn’t wish for a better way for the year to end.”

At the ball, which was held at the Holiday Inn, guests were able to enjoy a three course meal and a charity auction before dancing the night away.

The next Mayor of Peterborough will be installed at a Town Hall meeting of Peterborough City Council later this month.

Mayor's Ball at Holiday Inn. Guests at the event EMN-170514-085616009

Mayor's Ball at Holiday Inn. Guests at the event EMN-170514-085629009

Mayor's Ball at Holiday Inn. Guests at the event EMN-170514-085642009

Mayor's Ball at Holiday Inn. Guests at the event EMN-170514-085654009