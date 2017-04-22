Mayor joins Eye-based care club’s celebrations.

Peterborough Mayor and Councillor for Eye David Sanders joined Lilian Muxlow, her team and the children at Eye Children Care Club to celebrate over 20 years of Pre, After School and Holiday Clubs.

Lilian, owner of the club, said: “The children were really excited when they found out the mayor was visiting and we were having a birthday party. The club has been running for over 20 years and we now have children of the children that we use to look after when we first started.

“Everyone, especially the mayor, really enjoyed the party and the special cake we had made for the celebration.”

During school term times the club at the dedicated children’s centre on Eyebury Road in Eye looks after children from 4 to 11 yrs of age and offers a holiday club during school holidays.

It can be contacted on 07712482821