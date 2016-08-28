Maya takes her first steps after defying doctors

An incredibly brave child has defied doctors’ expectations by taking her first steps after eight hours of surgery and a blood transfusion.

Maya Ratcliffe, who turns five in October, has had meningitis and epilepsy and went through over a dozen operations, including bilateral hip reconstruction last November.

But unperturbed, Maya of Drybread Road, Whittlesey, has come through all of that to take her first steps with the aide of a kaye walker despite her family being told when she was born that this day would never come.

And incredibly, Maya is now looking forward next year to climbing Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, using her wheelchair and a backpack carrier.

Mum Fay Dovey said: “Maya said she wanted to see the world so we are showing it to her.”

The climb will be the last in a series of fundraising challenges the family is undertaking for charity.

Next month Maya is competing in her first ever 1km wheelchair race at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, and in October she will take part in the Great Eastern Run 5km fun run.

It is hoped this year she will race in her wheelchair herself.

Fay said: “Maya has left nursery able to do most of the things her doctors said she would probably never do including being able to write her own name, count to 20 and starting to learn to read.

“She is developing into a happy, caring, loving little girl that loves to dance, sing, swim and paint. She is so full of character and life and she never fails to amazes us.”

Maya starts at Alderman Jacobs Primary School in September, shortly after a Doubles Petanque day on August 28, from 9.30am, at The Vine in Coates.

Money raised last year bought Maya’s first lightweight wheelchair.

This year the money will be going towards a specialist car seat, tables and therapy. The fundraising page for Maya is https://www.gofundme.com/MAYASWONDERLAND.