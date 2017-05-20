Matilda medley entertains ball-goers

Guests at the NSPCC ball held at the Holiday Inn Peterborough were entertained by the performing arts students from Tu Danse Studios.

With a medley of songs from the very popular musical Matilda, the students aged from 8 to 14 captivated the audience with their performance.

“It has been a very busy few weeks rehearsing,” said Anita Winter,Tu Danse Principal, “ but well worth all the hard work as it was a wonderful experience for the students, who were very excited about meeting Strictly’s Kevin and Karen who also performed at the event.

On Sunday many of the students also performed at Her Majestys Theatre London and in October appear at the IFDPA in Euro Disney.

If you child has an interest in singing, dancing and acting and you would like to know more about the classes at Tu Danse Studios, call 01733 553830 or email anita@tudanse.co.uk to register.