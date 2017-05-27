Lots of family fun at Discover Ferry Meadows weekend

The many attractions at Ferry Meadows were put on display to families last weekend with an array of activities to choose from over the two days.

Hot air balloon and helicopter rides, a climbing wall and watersport activities were all part of the entertainment on offer at the Discover Ferry Meadows event as the country park encouraged visitors to try out as much as they could.

Other activities included a drop-in running clinic, angling sessions, a model flying club competition, a bouncy castle, watersports taster sessions, archery and kids crafts.

Teresa Wood, head of operations for the Nene Park Trust, which manages Ferry Meadows, said: “We are thrilled to have been able to offer such a wide variety of fun events to our visitors, including families, during our Discover Ferry Meadows event.

“As well as our Ferry Meadows favourites such as the miniature railway, Captain’s Folly boat trips and Rutland Cycling cycle hire, we gave visitors the chance to try out new attractions such as a climbing wall, bouncy castle, helicopter rides and much more.

“We had a phenomenal response to our watersports activities at Nene Outdoors.

Discover Ferry Meadow weekend

“As well as our usual activities that include canoeing, kayaking and sailing to name a few, we also held taster sessions and some interactive fun with pedalo football and raft building.

“These were extremely well received, so we hope to see many more families back on the water over the summer.

“It was a fantastic turnout, with the added bonus of great weather on the Sunday.

“Families and other groups were able to enjoy barbecues and picnics across the meadows, which was a wonderful sight to see.

Discover Ferry Meadows weekend . Helicopter rides EMN-170521-185518009

“Those who didn’t bring their own food were able to take advantage of the cafés, where ice creams were certainly a hit.

“We hope that everyone who attended had a wonderful time and that they were able to take something away that they didn’t know about the park before.

“By discovering something new, we hope our visitors, old and new, will return to Discover Ferry Meadows all over again.”

Discover Ferry Meadows weekend . Michael Brooker and his daughter Maddie (4) on the climbing wall EMN-170521-185543009

Discover Ferry Meadows weekend . Tom Lomasw and Mary Web weaving willow hurdles EMN-170521-185609009

Discover Ferry Meadows weekend . Boaters on the lake EMN-170521-185622009