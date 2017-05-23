LIVE VIDEO: Peterborough residents hold a minute’s silence in solidarity after Manchester terror attack

A minute’s silence has been held in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square today in the wake of the Manchester terror attack which has so far claimed 22 lives and left 59 people injured.

The blast happened at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande last night (Monday, May 22).

Police said the lone male attacker, who died in the blast, detonated an improvised explosive device.

The silence was held at 1pm and was led by the new Mayor of Peterborough Councillor John Fox.

A book of condolence is also being opened up in the Town Hall this morning, and the flag at the Town Hall is to be lowered to half mast.