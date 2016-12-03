Leading fire officer hangs up his helmet

A top firefighter has hung up his helmet for the last time after 30 years in the service.

Head of Emergency Planning and Resilience at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, Alan Brown has worked in a number of roles at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue over the past three decades, and is bringing his career to a close.

Alan, 58, who lives in Ely, also worked as a District Commander in the Peterborough district for 18 months, running the fire stations and supporting the crime reduction partnerships in the local community.

His last role prior to Head of Emergency Planning and Resilience was running Operational Support.

Alan said: “I had a really great career. I can honestly say the number of days that I woke up during the whole twenty-nine-and-a-half years where I didn’t fancy coming to work, I can literally count on one hand. I think the enduring memory for me is the people. They are incredibly motivated to support the community and that I found to be very inspiring.”

Paying tribute to Alan, Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland described Alan as “one of the most hard working people” he had worked with.