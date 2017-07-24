Kiddicare to move to new outlet at garden park in Peterborough

Have your say

Childcare retailer Kiddicare is to move from its prominent city store to smaller premises in a Peterborough garden centre.

Kiddicare, which was founded 43 years ago by Peterborough entrepreneurs Neville and Marilyn Wright, has operated from the landmark building in Club Way, Hampton, for a decade.

But now owner, homewares retailer Dunelm, has moved the retail operation to new premises inside the PE1 garden park, near to the Van Hage garden centre.

Dunelm say all current 50 employees have been offered jobs in the new outlet.

Although Dunelm has agreed a five years lease on the new premises bosses say they are committed to growing the business.

The existing store will close to customers tomorrow and the new outlet will open on Wednesday.

Kiddicare will officially leave the existing premises by Friday.

John Browett, Dunelm chief executive, said: “We are very excited about the future of Kiddicare brand as part of the Dunelm business and we have exciting plans for its growth.

“We will be opening several Kiddicare concessions in Dunelm stores around the country from October 2017, starting with our Greenford, Oldbury and Liverpool stores.

He added: “The Kiddicare store is the heart of the Kiddicare brand today.

“We are delighted to be able to continue this in a new site to deliver everything a new family needs.

“All of our store colleagues will be offered roles at the new store.”

It is not yet known what will happen to the current Kiddicare premises.

A Dunelm spokeswoman said the new store will not have a cafe or play area.

She said: “The new store is smaller than the existing store.

“We will be able to showcase our range and offer great service in the new store.

“The adjacent garden centre has a play area and coffee shop so will complement our store well.”

