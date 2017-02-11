Keith has ticket to ride

Keith Hardy was a station chargeman at Peterborough railway station, working on platforms 4 and 5 from 1980 to 1993. He started working for the railways aged 15 as a yard messenger and also worked as a railway guard and shunted in the yards. Remembering the picture he said: “On that day in 1982 a woman and her two children were saying goodbye to their nanny and grandad, who were travelling to Somerset.”

The nanny, pictured in the train window, was Freda Fear, from Frome, former private secretary to Lord Bath. Keith, who is married with two sons and now retired, added: “The whole railway was one big family.” He now has a railcard and enjoys travelling by train.