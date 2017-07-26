Jobs saved at Peterborough Handmade Burger Company

Have your say

Jobs have been saved after a buyer was found for Peterborough's Handmade Burger Company.

Administrators announced today a buyer has been found for the troubled chain which has 20 stores including one in Westgate, Peterborough.

The announcement comes two weeks after the chain entered administration.

The administrators, Leonard Curtis, have not revealed the identity of the buyer.

Joint Administrator Julien Irving said: “Since our appointment on July 6 we have worked hard to secure the most favourable outcome for all creditors.

“Despite being unable to propose a Company Voluntary Arrangement, we have since managed to secure a buyer for the business and are delighted that this positive outcome has been achieved.”

The sale has secured 530 jobs at 20 restaurants.

The restaurants are: Westgate, Peterborough: Brindley Place, Birmingham; Bull Ring, Birmingham; Solihull; Meadowhall, Sheffield; Valley Centertainment, Sheffield; Aberdeen; Silverburn, Glasgow; Kingston upon Hull; Lincoln; Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh; Reading; Bath; Bournemouth; Leicester; Leeds; Wembley; Deansgate, Manchester; St. Vincent Street, Glasgow; Southampton.

Nine other restaurants closed when the company entered administration.