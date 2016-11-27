Jackie’s a ‘Power for Good’

An inspirational learning mentor at a Peterborough primary school who won a top award at the Houses of Parliament for her work tackling bullying in school has said she ‘does not think she has done anything special.’

Jackie Johnson from Orton Wistow Primary School was presented with the first ever Anti-Bullying Alliance Power for Good Award at Speakers House in London.

The award, launched earlier this year to mark Anti-bullying Week, is designed to praise the hard work of teachers and schools across the country.

The learning assistant was nominated by pupils from across the school including an entire Year 3 class. One Year six pupil wrote: “When my Grandad died Miss Johnson was there every step of the way…I thought nothing would make me happy. Miss Johnson made me happy. She listens to everything I say and gives advice all the time…it’s a privilege to know her. Thank you Mrs Johnson!”

Jackie was presented with a special star trophy by Caroline Dinenage MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Women, Equalities and Early Years at the Department for Education at a reception at the Houses of Parliament.

She said: “It was a wonderful evening and one I will always treasure. I feel so humble to have been nominated by some of the children and would like to thanks them for saying such lovely things.

“I do not think I have done anything particularly special I am simply lucky enough to be there for the pupils when they have a problem and need someone to talk to, all the staff at Orton Wistow are the same.

“To know that our pupils recognise and appreciate my effort is wonderful, I feel completely overwhelmed.”

Simon Eardley, headteacher of Orton Wistow Primary school said: “We were thrilled when we found out Mrs Johnson had won the Power for Good Award. If there is an incident of bullying Jackie will do whatever she can to help all the children involved, whether that’s supporting the child who has been bullied and discussing their feelings or working with the bully to ensure they understand why it is wrong and that everyone should respect one another.”

Lauren Seager-Smith, national coordinator of Anti-Bullying Alliance said: “We want there to be an acknowledgment that bullying can happen anywhere, and for all school staff to be trained and supported to work with pupils and parents to tackle the issue.”