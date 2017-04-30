Search

Inspired pupils at Peterborough school raise cash for Oxfam

Longthorpe Primary School Council with staff Nazira Gavani, Jyoti Edirisooriya and Sherry Green with Khulani Nyathi from Oxfam receiving a cheque from the pupils who raised ?731 from a cake sale. EMN-170704-092430009

Primary school pupils raised hundreds of pounds to support victims of the Yemen conflict.

Longthorpe Primary pupils dressed up in the colours of the Yemen flag - red, white and black - and held a cake sale which raised £731.

Teaching assistant Jyoti Edirisooriya said: “We were inspired by a newspaper article about the crisis in Yemen and the children were enthusiastic to help.

“We saw Oxfam were over there so we contacted them and they were happy to receive the donation. We had a school assembly where an Oxfam representative came to talk to the children and said how they spend the money.”

Pupils and school staff Jyoti, Nazira Gavani and Sherry Green are pictured handing over a cheque to Khulani Nyathi from Oxfam.