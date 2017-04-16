Homeless children deliver Easter joy to the elderly

Two homeless children helped a Peterborough school deliver hundreds of Easter eggs to elderly people and youngsters in hospital.

Kieran (8) and Lexie Holland (9) put aside their difficulties to inspire Southfields Primary in Stanground to spread some Easter cheer, much to the delight of the elderly in residential homes.

Proud dad Stephen said: “It was very nice - they raised some smiles. One lady said to Kieran, ‘I’ve not had an Easter egg in five years’.

“It’s absolutely amazing, it’s especially awesome with what they are going through.”

The Hollands now live in a hostel in Fletton having previously been put up in a Travelodge by Peterborough City Council.

Stephen (32) said a delay in receiving housing benefits resulted in the family being evicted from their last home.

But, despite the setback Kieran and Lexie came up with the idea of their school delivering Easter eggs into the community, and teachers responded by agreeing to send out letters to all parents asking for donations.

The result was around 360 chocolate eggs coming in which pupils have been delivering with the Holland family.

And with eggs left over after trips to four residential homes, further trips were made to the hostel where the Hollands live, Stanground Fire Station and the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital to spread the happiness.

Stephen said: “We were delivering Easter eggs last Wednesday and it was my birthday. I said, ‘thanks for my birthday present, Kieran’.

“He looked at me really sad and said, ‘daddy, I did not get you a birthday present’.

“I said, ‘you have made all these people happy, that’s the biggest birthday present ever’.

“I’ve tried to teach him you may have nothing, but you have everything.”

Stephen served for 10 years in the RAF as a driver, which included a tour of Afghanistan. Living in a hostel for the last four weeks has been “really, really hard,” he said, “but we have a roof over our heads.”

He added: “The children say, ‘when are we getting a house?’ But other people need them more. Nobody has a right to anything.”

Welfare officer Heather Dawson, from Southfields, said: “The residents have enjoyed seeing the kids, and the staff, children and parents have shown their kindness.

“It’s been a really lovely project to get behind.”