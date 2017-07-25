Highways England promise ‘no repeat’ of traffic chaos as works on A1(M) at Peterborough are set to start

Highways England have promised there will be no repeat of the traffic chaos caused by roadworks on the A1 as more roadworks are set to start.

The works are taking place to add extra capacity on the A1(M) south of the city.

In June, Highways England closed the junction 17 sliproad for two weeks for resurfacing work - with the resultant delays bringing the road network across Peterborough to a standstill. The project was meant to last for two months - but after two weeks, the project was suspended.

More works are now set to start on Thursday, August 3 - but Highways England staff said lessons had been learnt from the June’s problems.

Highways England Capital Delivery Team Leader, Aran Nugent, said: “We’re very clear that there can be no repeat of the disruption that drivers suffered last time there were road works at junction 17 of the A1(M). We’ve looked closely at what happened then and we are doing everything we can to make sure that the work happening now will cause minimal disruption for drivers.

“As well as completing the vast majority of the work overnight, we’re working together to publicise the work across the area using mobile digital signage and lifting roadworks for major events such as Bonfire Night. Customer service is a priority for Highways England, and by working closely with our partners in the council we hope to keep drivers fully on the move throughout this work and to help people understand the benefits of this work.”

Cambridgeshire County Council Traffic Manager, Sonia Hansen said: “We have been working closely with Highways England, Peterborough City Council and Winvic, the developer’s contractor, to ensure we’re all working together and co-ordinating the works for Peterborough Gateway.

“During the work planned on the A1(M) slip roads at junction 17 there will be some weekend closures towards the end of October. We have made sure our work can be carried out at the same time to try and minimise the amount of disruption to the public.

“We will be reconstructing four sections of the roundabout, this work is not just resurfacing, it will involve digging deeper than normal and re-building parts of the road to ensure longevity for around 15 years. It will require some full weekend closures as it would not be safe to open while the work is being carried out.

“We’d ask drivers to follow the signed diversion route and allow extra time for their journeys. We have all worked hard to forward plan and reduce the impact the work will have but delays are expected.”

Extra capacity is being added to junction 17 of the A1(M) and junction 1 of the A1139 Fletton Parkway to the south west of the city that will enable the expansion of the Gateway Peterborough business park. At the same time, Cambridgeshire County Council will carry out full depth resurfacing on the A1(M) junction 17 roundabout.

The work has been carefully planned in a partnership between Highways England, Cambridgeshire County Council, Peterborough City Council, Gateway Peterborough’s owners Roxhill Developments and their contractors Winvic. By closely coordinating the projects and by carrying out the vast majority of the work overnight, the partnership hope to avoid any repeat of the delays caused by recent roadworks on the A1(M) in Peterborough.

The work is expected to take around five months and to be complete in November.

The work is being completed in various phases across the next few months. All dates are subject to potential changes based on weather and other conditions. A summary of upcoming roadworks will be published by Highways England each week.

Works schedule:

At junction 17 of the A1(M)

On Thursday 3 August, work to replace road markings, studs, kerbs and installing a new anti-skid road surfacing on the A1(M) will be carried out. The work will take one night, and the southbound A1(M) will be closed southbound between junctions 17 (Peterborough) and 16 (Stilton), from 9pm to 6am.

From Monday 7 August there will be overnight maintenance work taking place at the junction 17 roundabout, which will include installing new road markings and studs, and resurfacing. The work will affect the southbound exit slip road for six weeks (between Monday 14 August and Friday 22 September) and then the northbound exit for five weeks (Monday 25 September to Friday 27 October). During these periods, the slip roads will be closed every week night (Monday to Friday only) between 8pm and 6am each. Only one side of the roundabout will be closed each night, with a diversion to the next suitable junction where drivers can turn around and return to junction 17.

Outside these times a 40mph speed limit will be in place across the roundabout.

There will also be a series of full weekend closures at junction 17 in October. The weekend closures are scheduled for Friday 20 October to Monday 23 October, from Friday 27 October to Monday 30 October, and from Friday 10 November to Monday 13 November, from 8pm on the Friday to 6am on the Monday each weekend.

At junction 1 of the A1139 Fletton Parkway

Work on the parkway verge near junction 1 of the A1139 will begin on Monday 7 August.

From September there will be off-peak lane closures between 9.30am-3.30pm each day, avoiding the busy peak periods. The lanes will reopen outside these times, but a 40mph temporary speed limit on junction 1 will be in place for the duration of the work.

Additional work will include overnight resurfacing under a night time closure of the slip road at the end of the project and work to upgrade lighting on the junction.

All work at junction 1 is expected to be complete in November.

On the A605 to the west of the junction

Northamptonshire County Council will also be maintaining bridges on the nearby A605 and resurfacing sections of the road. Sections of the A605 between Thrapston and Peterborough will be closed:

over the weekend from 8pm on Friday 11 August until 6am on Monday 14 August

overnight on Monday 14 August, Tuesday 15 August, and Friday 18 August, between 8pm and 6am each night

over the weekend from 8pm on Friday 18 August to 6am on Monday 21 August

each night from Monday 21 August to Friday 25 August, between 8pm and 6am each night

On each occasion, access to homes and businesses on the closed section will be maintained and there will be a diversion for through traffic via the A14 and the A1(M)