Team change lives in Uganda

Staff from Peterborough City Hospital have returned from southern Uganda where they performed life-changing surgeries and supported the development of clinical theatre services at Kisiizi Hospital.

The team was: consultants Jonathan Jones and Mark Latimer, team manager for trauma and orthopaedics in theatre, Mark Robertshaw, orthopaedic trauma practitioners Gemma Smith and Mauricee Bravo, and staff nurse Francisco Raposo.

The team worked alongside staff at Kisiizi Hospital to perform 35 operations in 10 days. These were mainly for children with limb deformities but also included surgery for trauma and severe burns.

The team also helped to train surgeons and nurses at Kisiizi.