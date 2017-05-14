Stress help during exams

Young people who need help to manage their stress levels during the exam season are being urged to seek the help of experts from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT).

The trust – which provides mental health and physical health services – has a free online programme called SilverCloud which is aimed at helping people manage stress, depression and a wide range of anxiety disorders.

The programme is offered by the trust’s Psychological Wellbeing Service, and practitioner Laura Bratt has visited a number of city schools to speak to sixth-formers about their mental wellbeing.

She said: “It’s crucial that young people know how to manage their mental wellbeing, especially around exam times.

“They are going through a big transitional period, and some of them may need that extra bit of support - not just from their family and friends, but also from the services provided by CPFT.

“What we have to get over is any stigma. There is nothing wrong with asking for extra support. Mental health issues can affect one in 10 young people and emotional wellbeing is just as important as physical health.”

The Psychological Wellbeing Service is open to anyone over the age of 16 years and nine months who is registered with a GP in Cambridgeshire. People can refer themselves directly by filling in a form at www.cpft.nhs.uk or by calling 0300 300 0055.