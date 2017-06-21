Seven day appointments at GP surgery now available for all Peterborough residents

Seven day appointments at a GP surgery are now available for all resident in Peterborough.

Weekend and bank holiday appointments can now be booked from 9am to 5pm, following on from the introduction of evening appointments at the end of 2015.

Appointments can be made to attend a new ‘GP Hub’ based at Boroughbury Medical Centre in Craig Street.

To book an appointment, patients need to phone their own practice and they will be advised which evening and weekend appointments are available at the hub.

Dr Sanath Yogasundram, local GP and Greater Peterborough Network board member, said: “Patients now have access to GP services seven days a week. Not only is this great news for our patients but it also helps to ease pressure across the local NHS and help keep patients out of hospital.”

The GP Hub is run by a group of GP surgeries called the Greater Peterborough Network (GPN).

Working in partnership with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, GPN was awarded national funding to provide an additional 130 hours of evening and weekend appointments per week with a GP or nurse across the Peterborough area for the coming year.

Dr Yogasundram added: “GP practices across Peterborough are now working together to help deliver much-needed extended access to GP services. Over the next 12 months the GP Hub will provide an extra 20,000 GP and nurse appointments to local residents.”

Patients should speak to their GP practice’s reception to find out more about booking appointments, visit www.greaterpeterboroughgps.nhs.uk or find Peterborough GP Hub on Facebook.

