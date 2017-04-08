Pupils get on their bikes

Pupils at a city school have been rewarded for using pedal power to get to class.

The youngsters at St Thomas More Catholic Primary school were joined by Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson to celebrate the final day of Sustrans’ Big Pedal – the UK’s biggest challenge to get more young people cycling and scooting to school. Throughout the 10-day challenge, pupils, parents and teachers have being leaving their cars at home and getting on their bikes and scooters for their journeys.

Headteacher Anne-Marie McElhinney said: “Staff, pupils and their parents have worked really hard and thrown themselves into the challenge of cycling and scooting into school.”

A total of 15 schools around Peterborough signed up for the Big Pedal 2017.