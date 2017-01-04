Peterborough City Hospital remains on Critical Internal Incident status for third day

Peterborough City Hospital remains on Critical Internal Incident status for the third day running due to the high pressure on emergency care.

The trust which runs the hospital said on Monday (January 2) that “unprecedented demand” for emergency care meant patients were waiting a long time to get a bed.

To cope with the demand, members of staff were called in to help on days off, and many staff members who were working half shifts extended it to full shifts.

Speaking today (Wednesday, January 4) Dr Callum Gardner, deputy medical director at the Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have continued to experience a high number of patient attendees who require emergency care at Peterborough City Hospital.

“As a result we are still on Critical Internal Incident status for a third day. We are focussing our attention today on reducing the number of patients who are medically fit and are awaiting care packages.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their support during this time and we would ask for non-urgent issues, that patients use the Minor Illness and Injuries Unit on Thorpe Road, Peterborough which is open from 8am until 8pm every day, and Stamford Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit which is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

“In addition help and advice is available from NHS 111, the local pharmacy or GP.”

