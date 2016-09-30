New NHS programme to help Peterborough residents at risk of Type 2 diabetes

Patients in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will benefit from a new programme which aims to prevent people from developing Type 2 diabetes.

The ‘Healthier You’ Service is designed to help adults at high risk of Type 2 diabetes and reduce their possibility of developing the condition, through tailored education on healthy eating and lifestyle changes, as well as personalised physical exercise sessions.

The nine month programme is part of the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme (NDPP) and is provided across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough by Independent Clinical Services (ICS) Health and Wellbeing.

Dr Sundeap Odedra, Clinical Lead for Diabetes, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: “Type 2 diabetes is a very serious health condition that can cause long-term health problems. It can lead to blindness, kidney failure, loss of a limb, and makes you five times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke.

“It’s very important that you find out early if you are at risk of Type 2 diabetes because it is possible to lower your risk of, or even stop you, developing the diabetes. The Healthier You service supports people who have a high risk with making the lifestyle changes that can help prevent the condition.”

Type 2 Diabetes is a serious public health problem within England and puts additional pressure on the NHS’s already strained budget. There are currently 5 million people in England at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. If current trends persist, one in three people will be obese by 2034 and one in ten will develop Type 2 diabetes. However, evidence exists which shows that many cases of Type 2 diabetes are preventable.

Type 2 Diabetes is largely caused by lifestyle factors mainly poor diet and lack of exercise which can easily lead people to being overweight or obese. The Healthier You programme, supports people to make changes and adopt healthier lifestyles, with a range of information and activities on weight loss, physical activity, cooking and nutrition.

Helen Booth, Business Manager at ICS, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to provide lifestyle interventions for the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough with the aim of helping at risk people make healthier choices about how they exercise and what they eat.”

Patients can find out if they are at risk of Type 2 diabetes and eligible for referral to the Healthier You Service through:

* A blood test carried out at you GP practice may identify a person as eligible and a doctor or nurse are able to refer to the Service.

* A blood test carried out during a NHS Health Check

* Or patients can assess their own risk via the Diabetes UK website, and if advised to, ask their practice nurse to arrange the necessary blood tests, and any subsequent referral.