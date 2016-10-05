New beds at Peterborough City Hospital to cope with busy winter

Work has begun to provide 12 extra beds at Peterborough City Hospital to help cope with the busy winter period.

The beds will be spread across four wards in Core A of the hospital, taking the number of beds from 29 to 32 in each area.

Joanne Bennis, Chief Nurse said: “These extra beds are needed because we know that our hospital currently has to work over the recommended occupancy.

“This creates a higher turnover per patient bed and can potentially put a strain on both staff and the systems we operate. In order to ensure we continue to work safely, provide excellent quality care and create the most comfortable and positive patient experience possible, this work must be carried out.”

As with many hospitals, PCH don’t have extra escalation beds that can be used during expectantly busy periods. By increasing the number of beds, a buffer is created to help when there is a peak in demand, and this is key to any hospital’s winter planning.

The work which will hopefully cause minimum disruption will be complete within two months. It will involve converting two single rooms into three-bedded bays with an ensuite. Posters and messaging has been put up around the hospital and in the wards affected. All the new bays will be deep cleaned before bringing the beds into operation.