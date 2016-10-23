Magpas boss to receive university award

The chief executive of medical charity Magpaswill receive this year’s Anglia Ruskin University Alumni Success in Business award.

Daryl Brown who is CEO of the charity which provides emergency medical care in Peterborough and across the east of England, will receive his award in front of graduates from Anglia Ruskin’s Lord Ashcroft International Business School at the Corn Exchange, Cambridge. Mr Brown is also the current Mayor of Huntingdon.

Professor Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University, said: “Magpas was founded by Anglia Ruskin Honorary degree holder, Neville Silverston. And it seems fitting that the organisation should today be led by another Anglia Ruskin award holder.

“In addition to his demanding day job, Daryl also finds time to fulfil a variety of commitments within the wider community. As an Anglia Ruskin alumnus with a remarkable track record of success, achieved so early in his career, Daryl will be an inspirational role model for our business students.”

A relatively recent graduate of the Lord Ashcroft International Business School, Daryl gained his BA in Business and Management in 2007, and his MA in Management in 2009. He joined Magpas in an interim operations role, quickly rising to charity manager. He developed the organisation’s governance structure, bringing in additional business experience to support the existing clinical expertise, and creating a more commercially-focused Board of Trustees. In 2011, aged just 27, Daryl was appointed Chief Executive and increased revenue five-fold in his first two years.