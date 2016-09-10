Learn more about facial paralysis at meeting

Residents can learn more about facial paralysis at a meeting in Peterborough.

For the first time national charity Facial Palsy UK will be holding their Annual General Meeting at the Great Northern Hotel in Peterborough on Saturday, October 8 from noon until 3pm.

This is your opportunity to speak informally to experts in plastic surgery, physiotherapy and psychological therapy about facial palsy, and also to meet other people living with the condition.

Facial Palsy UK based in Market Deeping, supports anyone affected by facial palsy. There are more than 50 different causes including Bell’s palsy, infections, cancer, stroke and tumours. The condition affects blinking, closing the eye for sleep, eating and drinking, speech, smiling and frowning. 100,000 people in the UK are thought to be affected.

For more information call 0300 030 9333 for tickets or visit www.facialpalsy.org.uk