GP surgery out of special measures

A Peterborough GP practice has come out of special measures.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has upgraded the rating for The Grange Medical Centre in Mayor’s Walk from ‘inadequate’ to ‘requires improvement’.

In a new report Professor Steve Field, chief inspector of general practice, wrote: “I am taking this service out of special measures. This recognises the significant improvements made to the quality of care provided by the service.”

The latest findings stated:

• Staff understood and fulfilled their responsibilities to raise concerns and to report incidents and near misses

• The process for handling repeat prescriptions for high risk medicines did not ensure that patients were monitored regularly and that test results were checked before medicines were prescribed

• Appropriate recruitment and induction checks had been completed for locum staff

• Unverified date for patient outcomes in 2016/17 showed significant improvements from 2015/16

• Support and information available to carers had significantly improved

• The appointment system was working well and patients said they received timely care when they needed it.

Dr Rupert Bankart, who runs the practice, said: “We are very pleased that The Grange is no longer under special measures. We have worked tirelessly to improve standards in the practice.

“None of this would be possible without the help from our patients and our extremely committed patient participation group who form part of our team.

“As a family practice we know there are always areas to improve and we will work shoulder to shoulder with our patients to make this practice the best within the local area for our patients.”