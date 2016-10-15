Ambulance staff get awards for going the extra mile

Hundreds of people with remarkable careers and outstanding contributions to patient care have been honoured at a special ambulance awards service.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) long service, graduation and celebration awards ceremony on Thursday (6th October) celebrated more than 300 staff, volunteers, and members of the police service.

Held at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, the ceremony welcomed special guests including patients who had survived life-threatening incidents and Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Jane Lewin-Smith.

Chief executive Robert Morton opened the ceremony by telling guests it was “a time to celebrate the achievements of our staff and volunteers, and to acknowledge the support they receive from their families”.

He added: “Together we strive for excellence in patient care and clinical practice, professionalism in customer service and a flawless reputation as one of the most trusted professions in the community.

“Some of our guests were recognised for progressing their career, others to be recognised for years of commitment and service, and a select few to receive a special commendation and special awards.

“Irrespective of the category of celebration, they should be equally proud of themselves as we all are of them.”

Awards presented during the ceremony were for 20, 25, and 35 years’ long service and the Queen’s Medal for long service and good conduct – a medal especially for ambulance staff presented on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen by Mrs Lewin-Smith. These people have clocked up more than 3,000 years’ service between them. Other awards recognised the long service of volunteers who help the service.