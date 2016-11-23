Health and Safety Executive investigate “tragic incident” in field near Holbeach

Lincolnshire Field Products has today (Wednesday) confirmed that a seasonal driver died following a “tragic incident” in a field near Holbeach.

Seasonal worker Mark Clifton died on Thursday and the Health and Safety Executive is carrying out a full investigation.

A statement issued today by Lincolnshire Field Products says: “We can confirm that there was a tragic incident involving Mark Clifton on Thursday, 17th November, which occurred at a field location near to Holbeach.

“Mark, a seasonal driver who had been with us for some six weeks, and who had worked with us last year, was taken to hospital but unfortunately passed away.

“The Health and Safety Executive are carrying out a full investigation and we are and will continue to cooperate with them to determine the cause of the incident. This is not known at this time. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mark at this very sad time.”

Lincolnshire Field Products is based at Crossgate, Wykeham, Spalding.