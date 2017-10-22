Halloween appeal for kidney charity

A Peterborough based charity is urging residents to do something to raise money for them this Halloween

Kidney Research UK, based in Lynch Wood is encouraging people to hold spooky-themed bake sales, fancy dress competitions and other events to raise funds. Tracey Murray, head of community and events at Kidney Research UK, said: “There are three million people living with kidney disease in the UK right now and there is no cure – only dialysis or transplant. As we know, dialysis is often described by patients as life support with no life, and transplants only last for an average of 10-15 years.” For details visit www.kidneyresearchuk/org/fright