Hairy Bikers Si and Dave stop off in Peterborough

The Hairy Bikers Si and Dave stopped off in Peterborough this afternoon, Wednesday December 7.

The television cookery duo popped in for a show and the launch of their new cookery range at Peterborough based TV channel Ideal World.

Si King and Dave Myers rose to fame as cheeky, fun loving TV chefs, combining both their love of motorcycles and food, this dynamic duo became famous for putting their quirky spin on culinary classics.

The Hairy Bikers will be appearing on Ideal World from 5pm for the launch of their Kitchenware collection or shop here: http://bit.ly/2h1lBq5