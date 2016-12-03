Golfers score major success for charity

Golfers hit the top of the leaderboard after raising thousands of pounds for charity over a year of fundraising on the greens and fairways.

The Peterborough Milton Golf Club managed to raise a grand total of £16,250 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall during their year supporting the charity.

Dave Wright, captain of the club, said it had been a successful year for the fundraising team.

He said: “The captain gets to chose a charity for the club to support during his year in office.

“The Ladies and Seniors sections also chose their own charity, but it is the club captain who gets somewhat more exposure in the clubhouse in particular.

“This year the Ladies (Carol Dunn) and Seniors (Rob Lakin) decided to consolidate all our efforts to the one local charity, the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, a first for the golf club.

“We have had a really successful year of fund raising.”

Events during the year included ‘Captain’s Week’ with a number of activities raising £1,500, and an auction on Captain’s Day, which raised £2,300.

The ladies team raised more than £2,000 with various events, and the seniors added £1,700 to the pot.

A cheque was handed over to Nilesh Patel from Sue Ryder by captains Rob, Carol and Dave last week.

Mr Wright said the team had all chosen the charity as so many people had been helped by the staff.

He said: “Whoever we spoke to during the year had a link somehow to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, through relations or friends.

“The generosity of members and guests, and visiting players was fantastic throughout.”