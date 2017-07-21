Generous Peterborough shoppers help donate £200 to city’s Samaritans

Have your say

Generous shoppers at Asda in Peterborough city centre have helped donated £200 to the Samaritans.

Shoppers are given a green charity token each time they make a purchase in Asda and last month one of the charity options was Peterborough and District Samaritans.

As a result of shoppers’ generosity, a Peterborough branch volunteer yesterday, Thursday July 20, collected a cheque for £200 from store staff.

Carol Crosbie, Director of Peterborough and District Samaritans, said “Out grateful thanks to ASDA for the generous cheque of £200.

“Samaritans do not receive Government funding and rely on donations to keep the branch running.

“We do not employ any paid staff as our admin is carried out by our volunteers and every pound donated goes directly to front line services at Peterborough and District Samaritans.”