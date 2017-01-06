Fundraising page raises thousands for Yaxley best friends’ funeral in just 24 hours

A Just Giving fundraising page has been set up to help pay for the funerals of the two young men killed in a hit and run between Yaxley and Farcet this week

Thomas Fletcher, 19, of Meadow Walk, Yaxley, and Thomas Northam, 22, of Lilac Walk, Yaxley, who grew up together, were killed when they were hit by a man driving a grey BMW X5 on Tuesday, January 3.

A man, arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and assault remains in police custody for questioning.

The page, set up by Andrew Dixon, reads: “This page has been set up in memory of Tom Fletcher and Tom Northam, Yaxley boy’s

“Both Tom’s where sadly killed in a hit and run on the 3.1.17, both Tom’s were well known in Yaxley and Farcet both Tom Fletcher and Tom Northam were well known and well loved by all that knew them.

“Both families are well known in Farcet and Yaxley and our hearts go out to both their families at this sad time Xxx our village’s are devastated.

“Tom Fletcher and Tom Northam should have been looking forward to a whole life ahead off them, but sadly got taken away too soon, fly high guys, well loved and well missed by all R.I.P GUYS.” ❤❤❤

The justgiving page has already raised £3,892 in 24 hours with an initial target of £5,000.

Many people who did not know the young men have donated after their deaths caused widespread shock and sadness across Peterborough.

Will Ruddell posted: “Didn’t know you lads but can see that you will be missed greatly. My thoughts are with you and your families.”

Katie Stancer added: “I didn’t personal know the boys, but my heart goes out to their families, thoughts are with you’s at this heartbreaking time.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the fund can do so here.

RELATED:

LATEST: Families and friends make emotional tributes to two young men killed by hit and run driver between Yaxley and Farcet