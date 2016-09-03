Fun to be had at Whittlesey festival

A spectacular day of colour and music is planned for the Whittlesey Festival.

The festival will take place on Sunday, September 11, starting at 9.55am with a spectacular, colourful and musical parade from the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street.

The parade will make its way to the Market Square for the official opening by the Mayor of Whittlesey at approximately 10.30am. The air will be filled with music song and dance as there is a full programme of activities throughout the day finishing with a musical finale by the Romford Drum and Trumpet Corp and Peterborough Highland Band finishing at 4pm.

There will also be a display of over 100 Vintage vehicles with models ranging from the 1920’s Morris Oxford Cabriolet, Austin’s and Fords from the 30’s and 40’s together with more modern ‘specials’ ( Hot Rods). Some of the vehicles are unique to this event and there’s the rare opportunity to see the Gilbern which has been totally restored by retired racing mechanic David Nicholson.

The festival will also include a range of games, activities and stalls.