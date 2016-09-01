First class fundraising to help stepdaughter

A Peterborough train driver came up with a first class way to raise money for charity after his stepdaughter was diagnosed with cancer.

Russell White, (59), a Govia Great Northern train driver from Eye, had his head shaved alongside nine colleagues in the Peterborough station concourse to raise funds for the charity that is supporting his stepdaughter Katie Rickett.

British Rail train drivers who are having their heads shaved by hairdresser Hayley Hindle in aid of Katie Rickett Pictured is Paul Andrews. EMN-160831-214029009

At the end of March this year, Katie had just turned 17 and was preparing to take her AS Levels when she began to experience severe pain in her hips.

After visits to a physiotherapist and doctor, Katie was told the shocking news that she had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, and that she needed immediate treatment.

Katie was admitted to the specialist Teenage Cancer Trust unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, to start six rounds of gruelling chemotherapy.

Russell was inspired to fundraise for the charity after seeing the incredible facilities and support that Katie has at the unit and how strong she has been throughout, even when she lost all of her hair.

He said he was ‘thrilled’ to be able to raise money for the cause which was so close to his heart. He said : “Discovering your teenage stepdaughter has cancer is a huge shock but watching her go through treatment is even harder.

“However, it has all been made that little bit easier by Teenage Cancer Trust and the incredible staff on the unit who provide those extra little touches that help Katie through along the way.

“Katie found losing her beautiful hair really tough so I wanted to support her by shaving mine whilst raising funds.”

Russell was joined by his colleagues Paul Andrews, Phil Fenton, Randall Kennerley, Alistair Cowin, Simon Wood, Michael D’Santos, Cameron Bagge, Mark Cooke and Nathan Lloyd heads on the main concourse at Peterborough train station last week in a bid to raise £5,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust, the only UK charity dedicated to making sure the seven young people aged 13 to 24 diagnosed with cancer every day, don’t face it alone. A crowd of interested commuters and staff gathered to watch the event.

British Rail train drivers who are having their heads shaved by hairdresser Hayley Hindle in aid of Katie Rickett Work collegues and families watching EMN-160831-214053009

Judith Anderson, Regional Fundraiser for East Anglia at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We’re thrilled that Russell and his colleagues at Great Peterborough train station have chosen to fundraise for us by holding a shave off!

“The group have all come together to help raise awareness of cancer in young people and are receiving such incredible support from the community.

“The much needed money raised from their shave off will go towards supporting other young people with cancer.”

To donate to the cause and support the team, visit www.justgiving.com and search for The Great Peterborough Train Drivers Shave Off.