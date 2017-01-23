Fire crews struggle to get through due to ‘inconsiderate parking’

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue crews are again asking motorists to think about where they park after firefighters struggled to get down a road.

Huntingdon crews were unable to get down American Lane on Friday, January 20, because of inconsiderate parking with cars on both sides of the road.

Luckily, they were on access checks and not a 999 call - but if it had been an emergency call it would have added another five minutes to a time-critical incident.

A spokesman for the service said: “Please think about how you park when leaving your car on the streets of Huntingdon.”