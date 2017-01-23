Fire crews attended office building and close road in Peterborough City Centre

Fire crews have been called to Cross Street in Peterborough City Centre this afternoon, Monday January 23.
Two crews attended reports of a smell of electrical burning at offices and briefly closed the road.
No fire has been found.
Fire crews have been called to Cross Street in Peterborough City Centre this afternoon, Monday January 23.
Two crews attended reports of a smell of electrical burning at offices and briefly closed the road.
No fire has been found.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.