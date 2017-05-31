Find out more about Peterborough Samaritans during Volunteers Week

To celebrate Volunteers Week, Peterborough and District Samaritans will be at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre tomorrow and Friday in order to raise awareness around the important work the organisation does within the local community.

Anyone interested in becoming a Samaritan are also encouraged to come along and learn about what the local team do and have the opportunity to talk to some of the existing volunteers about their experiences, about being a Samaritan, and what it means to them.

Carol Crosbie, Director at Peterborough & District Samaritans said: “People talk to us anytime they like, in their own way - about whatever’s getting to them.

“You don’t have to be suicidal.”

If something’s troubling you, get in touch: call the national line: 116 123 (this number is free to call)

Alternatively email jo@samaritans.org or visit Samaritans Peterborough, 441 Lincoln Road, Millfield, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, PE1 2PE - Monday: 10am-4pm or Tuesday to Sunday: 7am-4pm.