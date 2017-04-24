Family-run homewares business chooses Stamford as location for its first shop

Family-owned homewares business Sophie Allport is opening its first high street shop as it prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Sophie Allport will throw open the doors of its the store in High Street, Stamford, on May 5 and will recruit two full-time staff for the shop.

Work is under way on Sophie Allport's first shop in High Street, Stamford.

Sophie Allport’s showroom and seconds’ shop will remain open at the business headquarters at the King Street Industrial Estate, in Langtoft.

The business employs about 40 staff and has about 900 stockists in the UK.

Business founder Sophie said: “Our website has been very successful in delivering our products to our retail customers but we have always dreamed of having our own store on the high street.

“When the shop became vacant we knew it would be perfect for us.

“We are so excited and look forward to welcoming old and new customers through the doors.”

The team is also celebrating 10 years in business and will launch a limited edition mug this summer to commemorate the occasion.

There are more than 25 collections in the Sophie Allport range and the new shop will showcase them all.

During May all customers visiting the new shop will be able to enter a free prize draw for the chance to win a £200 gift voucher.

The shop will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm.