Investors in the Environment (iiE) is calling for organisations and individuals to get involved with National Zero Waste Week.

The week runs from Monday September 5 to Friday September 9 and is all about helping the environment whilst saving you money.

Ideas on how to participate inlcude getting a compost bin, eating home-cooked food to reduce packaging or not using printers for a day.

iiE’s David Knight, said: “This is a great initiative for everyone to get involved with.

“It will enable you to look at your day-to-day actions in order to make long-lasting behaviour change.

“You don’t have to go completely Zero Waste; the idea is simply to think about what rubbish you produce and to try to reduce the amount of waste being sent to landfill.”

Paricipants are encouraged to share photographs of their green pledges and activities on social media tagging @iiEUK.