Flood alert issued for River Nene

A flood alert has today (Thursday, January 12) been issued by the Environment Agency for the River Nene, warning of possible flooding along the river.

This is due to a combination of high spring tides and stormy conditions, with a tidal surge coming down the east coast.

On Friday the high tides occur at 6.25am and at 6.40pm, with the morning tide expected to be highest.

The Environment Agency will be closing the Wisbech flood gates for the high tide periods.

Due to the predicted stormy conditions for Friday, people should keep away from the river banks or standing on the river bridges due to the risk of falling or being blown into the river.

The weekend will also produce high spring tides, which will result in the flood alert remaining in force over this period.

The last time a similar tidal surge occurred was in December 2013. But this time the combination of high spring tides and tidal surge is not expected to reach quite as high as that.

For detailed flooding advice, visit http://www.fenland.gov.uk/article/9142/Flooding-Advice.

For the latest weather reports, visit http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/ and tune in to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire on 95.7FM or 96.0FM.

For general advice on dealing with severe weather, visit www.fenland.gov.uk/emergency.