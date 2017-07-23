Campaign launched to cut food waste and shopping bills

Residents are being urged to reduce their food waste as part of a campaign in the city.

Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT) is leading the campaign after being chosen to be a Sainsbury’s ‘Discovery Community’ as part of the supermarket’s ‘Waste Less, Save More’ campaign. The environmental charity has received a grant of £39,790 to carry out a variety of activities across the city.

PECT’s Karen Igho said: “The average family throws away £700 worth of food a year. “With this project we aim to supply local residents with the knowledge needed to cut down on their waste and save on their food bills.”

Activities running as part of the project include installing two Community Fridges, one of which will be in the WestRaven Community Café. These fridges will store leftover food from supermarkets and local stores that might otherwise have been wasted. Residents will be able take home the food to feed their families for free.

For more details about PECT’s ‘Waste Less, Save More’ activities, visit www.pect.org.uk or call 01733 568408.