Emotional funeral for zoo keeper

The zoo keeper killed by a tiger at the park where she worked was laid to rest at an emotional funeral.

Rosa King (33) was mauled to death by the big cat at Hamerton Zoo near Huntingdon on May 29.

On Wednesday the funeral of Miss King took place in Chippenham, Wiltshire, the town where she grew up.

The funeral took place two days before the park is opened for the first time since the incident.

At the service, a wicker coffin with pink flowers placed on top was carried into St Andrew’s Church.

Hamerton Zoo reopened for business on Friday, June 16, following an inspection by Huntingdonshire District Council. Zoo bosses said this decision has been supported by the family of Ms King.

A spokesman for the council said: “The health and safety investigation is ongoing, however the inspection into the zoo licence and public safety has been completed.”

It had previously been confirmed the tiger involved in the incident would not be put down.

An inquest into the death was opened and adjourned until November at a hearing last week in Huntingdon.

An investigation into the circumstances behind the death is still being carried out by Huntingdonshire District Council and Cambridgeshire police.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances behind the death.