Whittlesey school to re-open after being shut for two days

A Whittlesey school is to re-open after being shut for two days.

Sir Harry Smith Community College in Eastrea Road will welcome pupils back tomorrow (Wednesday, October 4).

A spokesperson for the secondary school said: “We’ve been assured by Anglian Water they are going to increase the mains water pressure and we will be in a position tomorrow to open the school as normal.”

The problems have included the school’s toilets not flushing.

The secondary school’s principal Dawn White said yesterday she had made it clear to Anglian Water that the college needed to re-open on Wednesday.

