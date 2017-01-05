Stewart Jackson cautiously welcomes Voyager Academy takeover

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson has cautiously welcomed the news The Voyager Academy has been taken over by Thomas Deacon Academy.

Mr Jackson has campaigned for a new trust to take over the struggling Voyager Academy for many years - and while he said a fresh pair of eyes looking at the school would be useful, he added Thomas Deacon Academy (TDA) still had issues of its own to take care of.

He said: “Whilst I welcome a fresh pair of eyes and a new approach to tackle Voyager’s problems and in fairness, I accept that under Scott Hudson’s leadership, things are slowly improving, I’m still pretty sceptical that TDA should be absorbing Voyager into its own Trust - TDA itself has major challenges with attainment levels and I would have preferred and told Ministers that a “clean break” for Voyager with another academy chain would be my choice but I will support Mrs Taylor’s efforts - this really is the last chance for Voyager to turn things around, which of course we all want to see.”

