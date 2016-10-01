Scholarships awarded to Oundle pupils

A record number of Oundle School pupils have each been awarded a much sought-after ArkwrightEngineering Scholarship that identifies them as some of the country’s future leaders in engineering and related areas of design.

The boys, Ben Bird (16), Christopher Bird (16), Nikita Belenkov (16), Edward Jinks (16), Reuben Parry (16) and Arthur Thomson (16) were selected for their potential as future engineering leaders during an assessment process which looked at their academic, practical and leadership skills in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

The scholarships support STEM pupils through their Sixth Form studies and encourage them into top universities or higher apprenticeships.