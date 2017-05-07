Pupils design and build rocket cars

Rocket powered micro-dragsters raced at RAF Wittering, with three Peterborough schools competing in the regional finals of Bloodhound SCC Race for the Line.

Bishop Creighton Academy, The Peterborough School and Eyrescroft Primary School were amongst 25 primary and secondary schools who designed and built their own polystyrene rocket cars.

Pupils were given help from the engineers of 71 (Inspection & Repair) Squadron, who themselves built the floor and tail fin of the real Bloodhound supersonic vehicle.

Educators from the Bloodhound Supersonic Car Project used Race for the Line as a way of introducing children to Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM subjects) in an educational and fun way.

Flying Officer Daniel Eyre, an RAF Wittering engineer, organised the day. He said: “Allowing children to build their own dragster is a great way for STEM students to understand basic aerodynamics and see how science, maths and engineering supports what we do.”

The children were endlessly creative and imaginative, with many different designs including Eyrescroft Primary School’s Santa-Pod style ‘Supersonic.’